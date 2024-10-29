News & Insights

Altech Batteries Schedules Virtual AGM for November

October 29, 2024 — 02:58 am EDT

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.

Altech Batteries Limited announces its upcoming Annual General Meeting to be held both in-person and virtually on November 26, 2024. Shareholders are encouraged to vote, either by attending the meeting or through a proxy, and can participate online via a platform provided by Automic. This meeting provides an opportunity for shareholders to engage with the company and influence decisions affecting their investments.

