Altech Batteries to Issue 8 Million New Options

Altech Chemicals Limited (AU:ATC) has released an update.
Altech Batteries Ltd has announced a new securities issuance, planning to issue up to 8 million options set to expire on December 31, 2025. This issuance is scheduled for November 22, 2024, aiming to bolster the company’s market presence. Investors will be keen to observe how this move impacts Altech’s financial trajectory.
