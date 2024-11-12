News & Insights

Stocks

Altea Green Power Secures Major Italian BESS Project

November 12, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power has received authorization for a major 250 MW BESS storage project in Piedmont, marking one of the largest such projects in Italy. The project, developed in collaboration with Aer Soléir, will generate significant cash flows and highlights Altea’s role in the green energy sector. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to innovative energy solutions and environmental stewardship.

For further insights into IT:AGP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.