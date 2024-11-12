Altea Green Power Secures Major Italian BESS Project

Altea Green Power S.p.A. (IT:AGP) has released an update.

Altea Green Power has received authorization for a major 250 MW BESS storage project in Piedmont, marking one of the largest such projects in Italy. The project, developed in collaboration with Aer Soléir, will generate significant cash flows and highlights Altea’s role in the green energy sector. This achievement underscores the company’s commitment to innovative energy solutions and environmental stewardship.

