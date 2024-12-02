Altarea Boosts Growth with Strategic Logistics Sales

ALTAREA (FR:ALTA) has released an update.

Altarea has successfully completed the sale of three logistics sites for approximately 390 million euros, marking a strategic move in its growth within the logistics sector. This transaction highlights Altarea’s expertise in developing and commercializing sustainable logistics platforms, further solidifying its position in the market.

