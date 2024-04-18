News & Insights

Altair Buys Cambridge Semantics For Undisclosed Sum

(RTTNews) - Altair Engineering Inc. (ALTR), an IT company, announced on Thursday that it has acquired Cambridge Semantics, a modern data fabric provider and creator of analytical graph databases, for an undisclosed sum.

The combination of Cambridge Semantics' knowledge graph technology with Altair's tools for data analytics and data science will offer organizations a foundation for building advanced analytics ecosystems that inject artificial intelligence or AI into day-to-day business operations.

"Cambridge Semantics' graph-powered data fabric technology accelerates the creation of comprehensive enterprise knowledge graphs, integrating the complex web of structured and unstructured enterprise data together into a single, simplified view," the acquirer said.

