Altair (ALTR) Acquires Concept Engineering, Expands Reach

Altair Engineering Inc. ALTR has acquired one of the leading providers of electronic system visualization software — Concept Engineering — for an undisclosed amount. This buyout will help Altair to offer its customers wide-ranging visual representations of complex system models and debug capabilities for electronic systems.



Concept Engineering provides automatic schematic generation tools, electronic circuit and wire harness visualization platforms, and electronic design debug tools. Its electronic system visualization and semiconductor design debug technology is available standalone and is integrated into more than 40 OEM design automation (“EDA”) and CAD tools. Concept Engineering has customers in three primary market segments: semiconductor design; EDA and CAD tool development; and industries with complex electrical systems.



The software of Concept Engineering will be combined into Altair's Electronic System Design suite and available via Altair’s Units. It will offer customers an easy access to Altair's entire portfolio of software solutions.

Product Expansion: a Boon

Altair’s products, services and business models have been driving market share growth. ALTR continues to evolve its product portfolio with a combination of sustaining and disruptive innovations. During the three months ended Mar 31, 2022, the company completed two business acquisitions. Software product revenues were $140.9 million, up 8.8% from $129.5 million a year ago.





Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Coming to share price performance, Altair Engineering has lost 35.4% year to date, against the Zacks Engineering - R and D Services industry’s 6.9% decline. Nonetheless, earnings estimates for 2022 have moved up over the past 90 days from 73 cents to 79 cents per share, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. The company is benefiting from strong customer demand across all its verticals, regions, and products, reflecting year-over-year revenue growth.

