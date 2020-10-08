Altair Acquires M-Base Engineering + Software - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Altair (ALTR) announced the acquisition of M-Base Engineering + Software GmbH, an international supplier of material database and material information systems, with a focus on plastics. Altair said M-Base brings first-rate plastics material data supplied directly by material producers, deep knowledge in material database technology, and plastics material data preparation from raw data to data consumable by designers and engineers.

M-Base is the official software supplier to Computer Aided Material Preselection by Uniform Standards, a plastic material database adhering to rigorous international standards.

