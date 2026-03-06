AltaGas Ltd. Earnings At C$205 Mln In Q4

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter of C$205 million

The company's bottom line came in at C$205 million, or C$0.67 per share. This compares with C$203 million, or C$0.68 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AltaGas Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of C$236 million or C$0.77 per share for the period.

AltaGas Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$205 Mln. vs. C$203 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.67 vs. C$0.68 last year.

Looking ahead, the company said: “AltaGas has had a strong start to 2026 and is reiterating the company's 2026 full year guidance, including normalized EBITDA of C$1.925 billion to C$2.025 billion and normalized net income per share of C$2.20 to C$2.45.”

For fiscal 2025, AltaGas has posted normalized income per share of C$2.22 per share, on normalized EBITDA of C$1.863 billion.

