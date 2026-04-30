AltaGas Ltd. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled C$147 million, or C$0.47 per share. This compares with C$392 million, or C$1.31 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to C$3.97 billion from C$3.96 billion last year.

AltaGas Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$147 Mln. vs. C$392 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.47 vs. C$1.31 last year. -Revenue: C$3.97 Bln vs. C$3.96 Bln last year.

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