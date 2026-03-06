AltaGas Appoints Derek Evans As Chair

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO), a Canadian natural gas provider, said on Friday that its Board has appointed Derek Evans as the next Board Chair with effect from May 1.

Pentti Karkkainen, current Chair, will continue to serve in his role until May 1.

Evans, most recently, served as Chief Executive Officer of MEG Energy. Previously, he worked as President and CEO of Pengrowth Energy and Focus Energy Trust.

