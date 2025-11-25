AltaGas Activates Contingency Plan Amid RIPET Labour Strike

(RTTNews) - AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) announced that it has implemented its contingency plan to ensure uninterrupted operations at the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal (RIPET) following strike action initiated by the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 523B, effective November 27, 2025.

Although the company is disappointed that a resolution has not yet been reached, AltaGas remains committed to working constructively with its union partner toward a fair and sustainable agreement that supports all stakeholders.

In the meantime, contingency measures have been enacted, including the deployment of an alternate workforce. These steps are expected to maintain stable export operations and uphold safe, reliable service for more than 70 global customers utilizing the open-access terminal, AltaGas said.

The company anticipates minimal financial impact from the disruption and has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance range.

