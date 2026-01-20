Markets

Alstom Q3 Orders Double, Sales Increase 3%

January 20, 2026 — 12:55 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Alstom (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) on Tuesday reported its results for the third quarter, with orders more than doubling to €9.58 billion compared to €4.26 billion in the same period last fiscal year.

Sales for the three months increased by 2.6% to €4.79 billion from €4.67 billion last year. Adjusting for the adverse currency effects, organic sales were up 5.9% over the third quarter.

The 9-month order intake was €20.05 billion, up from €15.21 billion last year, while sales were €13.85 billion, up from €13.45 billion last year.

"Alstom's continued success in securing landmark contracts underscores our leadership in delivering innovative, sustainable, and integrated rail solutions at scale. Major projects are progressing, with the launch of the new Paris metro in October, metros and signalling system in India, as well as the Avelia Horizon very high-speed solution entering the final stage of its approval process. Together, these achievements reflect our ability to deliver complex projects across regions and keeps Alstom on track to meeting full-year guidance" stated Henri Poupart-Lafarge, Chief Executive Officer of Alstom.

Rolling Stock represented 63% of total order intake in the third quarter, stable compared to the 9 months, underscoring the Group's strong competitive positioning in markets with robust tendering activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.