Alstom Gets Three Contracts

January 05, 2026 — 03:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - Alstom (ALO.PA, AOMFF.PK) said it has received three contracts for a total value of approximately 2.5 billion euros. The orders were booked in third quarter of fiscal 2025/26.

The contracts were: a contract for the supply of rolling stock to a customer in the Americas region for approximately 1.4 billion euros; a contract for the supply of rolling stock to a customer in the Europe region as part of a framework agreement for approximately 0.6 billion euros; and a contract for the supply of additional rolling stock and the associated maintenance to a customer in the Europe region for approximately 0.5 billion euros.

