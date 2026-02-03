Alstom (AOMFF) Price Target Increased by 14.70% to 31.26

The average one-year price target for Alstom (OTCPK:AOMFF) has been revised to $31.26 / share. This is an increase of 14.70% from the prior estimate of $27.26 dated November 9, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.71 to a high of $40.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.68% from the latest reported closing price of $20.08 / share.

There are 203 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alstom. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 17.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AOMFF is 0.25%, an increase of 0.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.11% to 75,835K shares.

CIVVX - Causeway International Value Fund - Investor Class holds 21,168K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,617K shares , representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMFF by 71.76% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,144K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,918K shares , representing an increase of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMFF by 5.54% over the last quarter.

ARTKX - Artisan International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 3,962K shares representing 0.86% ownership of the company.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 3,708K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,193K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,041K shares , representing an increase of 4.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AOMFF by 2.33% over the last quarter.

