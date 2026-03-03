ALSO Holding Launches EUR 120 Mln Share Buyback Program

(RTTNews) - ALSO Holding AG (ALSN.SW) on Tuesday announced the launch of a share buyback program of up to 120 million euros, with the repurchase scheduled to begin on March 12.

The program represents approximately 5% of the company's market capitalization, based on the current share price.

The company said that the repurchased shares are intended to finance potential acquisitions, enhance liquidity, and support long-term, performance-based compensation programs.

The company said its forward-looking business model, strong leadership and consistent cash flow management underpin its continued sustainable growth.

ALSO Holding AG closed trading, 0.37% lesser at CHF 163.20 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

