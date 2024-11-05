Alset’s HWH Launches Global B2C Marketplace

Alset International Limited. (SG:40V) has released an update.

Alset International Limited’s subsidiary, HWH International Inc., has launched the Hapi Marketplace, a new global B2C platform. This development marks a significant expansion into the digital marketplace space for HWH, which is listed on Nasdaq. Investors and market enthusiasts may find this move noteworthy as it potentially broadens the company’s revenue streams.

