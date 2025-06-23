Alset Inc. Initiates $1 Million Stock Repurchase Program to Enhance Shareholder Value

Alset Inc. announces a $1 million stock repurchase program, affirming confidence in its long-term value and business fundamentals.

Quiver AI Summary

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI), a diversified holding company focused on smart and sustainable home communities, has announced a new stock repurchase program authorizing the purchase of up to $1,000,000 of its outstanding common stock. The repurchases can occur through December 31, 2025, or until the funds are fully utilized, at the discretion of an appointed broker who will manage the buying process under certain conditions. The company's Chairman and CEO, Chan Heng Fai, stated that the repurchase reflects confidence in Alset's long-term value amid favorable market conditions. Alset Inc. aims to enhance shareholder value while promoting its vision for sustainable healthy living through various business initiatives, including property development, financial services, and digital technologies.

Potential Positives

Alset Inc. has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1,000,000, demonstrating confidence in the company's intrinsic value and commitment to shareholder value.

The repurchase program provides Alset Inc. with flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities while reinforcing belief in the strength of its business fundamentals.

The program may enhance shareholder value by potentially reducing the number of outstanding shares, which can have a positive impact on earnings per share (EPS).

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a stock repurchase program may signal a lack of sufficient growth opportunities for the company, suggesting that management believes the stock is undervalued instead of investing in expansion or innovation.

The ability to suspend or discontinue the repurchase program could indicate volatility in the company's financial condition or market perception, raising concerns for investors.

While management provides a narrative of confidence in the company’s long-term prospects, emphasis on the stock repurchase may divert attention from operational challenges or market pressures that the company may be facing.

FAQ

What is the new stock repurchase program authorized by Alset Inc.?

Alset Inc. has authorized a stock repurchase program of up to $1,000,000 of its common stock, effective until December 31, 2025.

How many shares of common stock does Alset Inc. currently have outstanding?

As of June 23, 2025, Alset Inc. has 11,735,119 shares of its common stock issued and outstanding.

Who will manage the stock repurchase program?

The stock repurchase program will be managed by a broker authorized by Alset Inc., who will have discretion over repurchase decisions.

What factors will influence the number of shares repurchased?

The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on market conditions, price, and various business factors.

What is Alset Inc.'s vision for sustainable living?

Alset Inc. aims to accelerate sustainable healthy living through the development of EHome communities and various property and technology initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$AEI Insider Trading Activity

$AEI insiders have traded $AEI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HENG FAI AMBROSE CHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 6 purchases buying 511,304 shares for an estimated $512,810 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AEI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $AEI stock to their portfolio, and 5 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





BETHESDA, MD, June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) ("AEI" or the "Company"), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in the development of smart and sustainable home communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products, is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program of up to $1,000,000 of the Company’s outstanding common stock.





Repurchases under the program may be made through December 31, 2025, or until the authorized amount has been fully utilized, whichever occurs first.





The Company has authorized its broker to implement this repurchase program and agreed that such broker will have complete discretion and control over the repurchase decisions within certain agreed pricing and size parameters, however, the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time. The Company’s proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open market and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. The timing and actual number of shares repurchased will depend on a variety of factors, including price, business and market conditions.





As of June 23, 2025, Alset Inc. had 11,735,119 shares of its common stock issued and outstanding.





“We believe the current market price does not fully reflect the intrinsic value of our Company, given our diversified portfolio, disciplined financial management, and strategic growth initiatives,” said Chan Heng Fai, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Through this stock repurchase program, we are demonstrating our confidence in the long-term prospects of Alset Inc. and our commitment to creating sustainable value for our shareholders. This initiative also provides us with the flexibility to capitalize on market opportunities while reinforcing our belief in the underlying strength of our business fundamentals.”







About Alset Inc.







AEI is a diversified holding company executing on its vision to accelerate sustainable healthy living with a focus on the development of EHome communities and other property development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth activities and consumer products. Through its operating subsidiaries, AEI's mission is to provide a healthy living ecosystem that drives long-term exponential growth, building liquidity and value for shareholders. For more information, please visit:





https://www.alsetinc.com/











Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control, and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations. For a discussion of the most significant risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business, please review our filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact Information







Alset Inc.





4800 Montgomery Lane, Suite 210





Bethesda, MD 20814





Email:



contact@alsetinc.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.