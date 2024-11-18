News & Insights

ALS Ltd. Reports H1 FY25 Financial Results

November 18, 2024 — 05:08 pm EST

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.

ALS Ltd. has reported its financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025, highlighting changes in its investment in Nuvisan, moving from a 49% to a 100% consolidated stake. The company’s comparisons are made against the same period in FY24, providing insights into its financial progress. Investors are advised to consider professional guidance due to potential risks and uncertainties.

