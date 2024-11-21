ALS Ltd. Director Adjusts Shareholdings with New Acquisition

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.

ALS Ltd. announces a change in director Nigel Garrard’s indirect interest in the company’s securities, with the acquisition of 3,950 ordinary shares valued at $60,049.85. The transaction was conducted as an on-market trade, reflecting strategic adjustments in the director’s investment portfolio within ALS Ltd.

