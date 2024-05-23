ALS Director Increases Stake in Company

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.

ALS Limited has announced a change in director Nigel Garrard’s interest in the company, with an on-market acquisition of 4,550 ordinary shares through indirect interest, raising his total holding to 7,700 shares. The transaction, valued at $63,572.50, reflects Garrard’s growing stake in the company, signaling potential confidence in its financial future.

