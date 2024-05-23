News & Insights

Stocks

ALS Director Increases Stake in Company

May 23, 2024 — 10:37 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ALS Ltd. (AU:ALQ) has released an update.

ALS Limited has announced a change in director Nigel Garrard’s interest in the company, with an on-market acquisition of 4,550 ordinary shares through indirect interest, raising his total holding to 7,700 shares. The transaction, valued at $63,572.50, reflects Garrard’s growing stake in the company, signaling potential confidence in its financial future.

For further insights into AU:ALQ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CPBLF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.