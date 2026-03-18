ALRM vs. ALLE: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in stocks from the Security and Safety Services sector have probably already heard of Alarm.com Holdings (ALRM) and Allegion (ALLE). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Alarm.com Holdings has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Allegion has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that ALRM likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than ALLE has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

ALRM currently has a forward P/E ratio of 16.52, while ALLE has a forward P/E of 16.66. We also note that ALRM has a PEG ratio of 1.30. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ALLE currently has a PEG ratio of 3.16.

Another notable valuation metric for ALRM is its P/B ratio of 2.71. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ALLE has a P/B of 6.07.

These metrics, and several others, help ALRM earn a Value grade of B, while ALLE has been given a Value grade of C.

ALRM sticks out from ALLE in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that ALRM is the better option right now.

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Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.