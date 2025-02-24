Is ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Making its debut on 07/07/2009, smart beta exchange traded fund ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) provides investors broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Blend category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a specific segment of the market, and the ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on this strategy.

Market cap weighted indexes work great for investors who believe in market efficiency. They provide a low-cost, convenient and transparent way of replicating market returns.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

This kind of index follows this same mindset, as it attempts to pick stocks that have better chances of risk-return performance; non-cap weighted strategies base selection on certain fundamental characteristics, or a mix of such characteristics.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Because the fund has amassed over $440.55 million, this makes it one of the average sized ETFs in the Style Box - Large Cap Blend. EQL is managed by Alps. Before fees and expenses, this particular fund seeks to match the performance of the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight Index.

The NYSE Equal Sector Weight Index comprises of all active Select Sector SPDR ETFs in an equal weighted portfolio. These sector includes Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Materials, Energy, Technology, Utilities, Financial, Industrial, Health Care & Real Estate.

Cost & Other Expenses

Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.

Operating expenses on an annual basis are 0.25% for this ETF, which makes it on par with most peer products in the space.

The fund has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.71%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

When you look at individual holdings, Energy Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLE) accounts for about 9.46% of the fund's total assets, followed by Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) and Communication Services Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLC).

EQL's top 10 holdings account for about 91.37% of its total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

Year-to-date, the ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has added roughly 4.09% so far, and was up about 18.12% over the last 12 months (as of 02/24/2025). EQL has traded between $112.65 and $133.20 in this past 52-week period.

EQL has a beta of 0.96 and standard deviation of 15.08% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 12 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.

Alternatives

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Style Box - Large Cap Blend segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) tracks S&P 500 Index and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) tracks S&P 500 Index. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has $619.81 billion in assets, SPDR S&P 500 ETF has $624.21 billion. VOO has an expense ratio of 0.03% and SPY charges 0.09%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Style Box - Large Cap Blend.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

