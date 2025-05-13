Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. Adopts Silvaco's Jivaro Pro to Enhance IC Design Efficiency and Speed Up Time-to-Market

Alps Alpine adopts Jivaro Pro to enhance designer productivity and accelerate SPICE simulations, improving time-to-market for IC products.

Silvaco Group, Inc. has announced that Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. will adopt Jivaro Pro, a specialized tool designed to enhance designer productivity and meet time-to-market objectives for integrated circuits (ICs), particularly those for sensor conditioning. Jivaro Pro significantly speeds up SPICE simulations by up to 15x, effectively managing parasitic reduction while preserving accuracy. This flexible and user-friendly tool integrates easily into existing workflows and is compatible with various extraction and simulation tools. Alps Alpine anticipates that Jivaro Pro will improve engineering productivity and expedite the development of high-precision sensor products. The deployment of Jivaro Pro is expected to notably enhance simulation efficiency, reducing overall design timelines.

Potential Positives

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. has adopted Jivaro Pro, enhancing designer productivity and reducing time-to-market for high-precision sensor products.

Jivaro Pro accelerates SPICE simulations by up to 15x while maintaining high accuracy, allowing for a more efficient design process.

The integration of Jivaro Pro into existing workflows provides designers flexibility and usability, enabling them to customize their design strategies effectively.

The reduction in post-layout simulation times leads to significant improvements in engineering productivity and minimizes design cycle risks.

Potential Negatives

Alps Alpine's adoption of Jivaro Pro may indicate a reliance on external software solutions to address internal inefficiencies, potentially raising concerns about their in-house capabilities in semiconductor design and verification.



The need for a tool like Jivaro Pro to significantly accelerate SPICE simulations might suggest that Alps Alpine's previous simulation methods were inadequate, which could affect their competitive standing in the semiconductor market.



There is an implied urgency in adopting Jivaro Pro, which may reflect underlying pressures to speed up the development process, potentially leading to rushed projects or compromised product quality.

FAQ

What is Jivaro Pro and how does it benefit designers?

Jivaro Pro is a tool that accelerates SPICE simulations by up to 15x, enhancing productivity and reducing design risks.

How does Jivaro Pro integrate with existing tools?

Jivaro Pro is simulation-and extraction-tool agnostic, allowing easy integration into existing design flows without compatibility issues.

Which semiconductor processes does Jivaro Pro support?

Jivaro Pro supports technologies ranging from 180nm down to 3nm, making it suitable for advanced semiconductor designs.

What improvements have been observed with Jivaro Pro?

Users report a minimum of 5X improvement in SPICE simulation run times at 40nm and 55nm nodes, enhancing overall productivity.

Who is Silvaco and what do they provide?

Silvaco is a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions, enabling innovative semiconductor design and digital twin modeling.

Alps Alpine selects Jivaro Pro to improve designer productivity and safeguard time-to-market goals











Jivaro Pro is a unique stand-alone tool offering advanced parasitic reduction to dramatically accelerate SPICE simulations by up to 15x for designs down to 3nm











Jivaro Pro seamlessly fits into existing flows and is simulation-and extraction-tool agnostic, providing designers with flexibility and usability









SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Silvaco Group, Inc.



(“Silvaco”) (NASDAQ: SVCO), a leading provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation, today announced that



Alps Alpine Co.



, Ltd., an electronics company that manufactures and markets various sensors, electronic components, audio equipment, and in-car navigation systems in the automotive and consumer markets, has adopted



Jivaro Pro™



, a best-in-class solution for the development and verification of integrated circuits (ICs), including sensor conditioning ICs that support sensor products. Jivaro Pro is a unique stand-alone tool that dramatically speeds up SPICE simulations, accelerating productivity, enabling increased verification coverage and reducing design schedule risk.





Adopted by leading semiconductor companies worldwide for technologies from 180nm down to 3nm, Jivaro Pro accelerates SPICE simulation speeds by up to 15x by significantly reducing post-extraction netlists while maintaining high accuracy. Compared to embedded generic reduction in extractors or simulators, Jivaro Pro is unique in the degree and flexibility of parasitic reduction strategies it offers to designers. These benefits minimize the cost of simulation while ensuring timely project completion.





With the addition of Jivaro Pro to its development flow, Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. aims to accelerate the development of high-precision sensor products, bringing them to market faster.





“The introduction of Jivaro Pro is consistently reducing post-layout SPICE simulation run times while maintaining accuracy, with at least a 5X improvement observed at the 40nm and 55nm nodes. We expect to see a substantial improvement in engineering productivity as post-layout simulation times have been significantly reduced for many blocks, accelerating our overall timeline”, said Yasuyuki Hattori, Senior Manager of IC Engineering Dept. Engineering Headquarters at Alps Alpine Co., Ltd.





Jivaro Pro seamlessly fits into existing flows and is simulation and extraction tool agnostic, providing designers with flexibility and usability. With a rich set of features, Jivaro Pro offers engineers an ideal solution for a broad set of designs and challenges.





“Developing the most advanced and sophisticated integrated circuits requires the most advanced and sophisticated tools,” said Dan Fitzpatrick, Vice President and general manager of the EDA business unit at Silvaco. “Jivaro Pro is a key component in Silvaco’s Analog Custom Design tool portfolio offering designers the tools needed to exceed their design goals while minimizing simulation costs and reducing design-cycle risk.”







About Silvaco Group, Inc.







Silvaco is a provider of TCAD, EDA software, and SIP solutions that enable semiconductor design and digital twin modeling through AI software and innovation. Silvaco’s solutions are used for semiconductor and photonics processes, devices, and systems development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, foundries, photonics, internet of things, and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design. Silvaco is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Brazil, China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Learn more at



silvaco.com





.









Contacts







Media Relations:





Tiffany Behany,



press@silvaco.com







Investor Relations:





Greg McNiff,



investors@silvaco.com





