Alphinat Enhances Digital Services with SmartGuide

Alphinat (TSE:NPA.H) has released an update.
Alphinat Inc. has unveiled its latest SmartGuide® software solution, which enhances digital service delivery through a user-friendly drag-and-drop development platform. The SmartGuide® platform supports enterprise-level security, allowing for the integration of AI, blockchain, and robust encryption to protect data and identity.
