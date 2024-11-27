News & Insights

Alphinat Enhances Digital Services with SmartGuide

November 27, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Alphinat (TSE:NPA.H) has released an update.

Alphinat Inc. has unveiled its latest SmartGuide® software solution, which enhances digital service delivery through a user-friendly drag-and-drop development platform. The SmartGuide® platform supports enterprise-level security, allowing for the integration of AI, blockchain, and robust encryption to protect data and identity.

