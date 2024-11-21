News & Insights

Stocks

Alphawave IP Sees Major Share Acquisition by Insider

November 21, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Alphawave IP Group’s July Twelve Capital Limited has exercised options to acquire over 18 million shares from several associated entities, totaling an investment of $4.3 million. This transaction highlights significant insider activity within Alphawave, a leader in high-speed connectivity technology. The shares were acquired from Pitech Investments, Jeevan Capital, and 2641239 Ontario Inc. on the London Stock Exchange.

For further insights into GB:AWE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.