Alphawave IP Sees Major Share Acquisition by Insider

Alphawave IP Group (GB:AWE) has released an update.
Alphawave IP Group’s July Twelve Capital Limited has exercised options to acquire over 18 million shares from several associated entities, totaling an investment of $4.3 million. This transaction highlights significant insider activity within Alphawave, a leader in high-speed connectivity technology. The shares were acquired from Pitech Investments, Jeevan Capital, and 2641239 Ontario Inc. on the London Stock Exchange.
