Alphawave IP Sees Major Share Acquisition by Insider

Alphawave IP Group’s July Twelve Capital Limited has exercised options to acquire over 18 million shares from several associated entities, totaling an investment of $4.3 million. This transaction highlights significant insider activity within Alphawave, a leader in high-speed connectivity technology. The shares were acquired from Pitech Investments, Jeevan Capital, and 2641239 Ontario Inc. on the London Stock Exchange.

