Alphatec Holdings (ATEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Alphatec Holdings Inc (Symbol: ATEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $14.46, changing hands as low as $14.31 per share. Alphatec Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATEC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.66 per share, with $19.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.25.

