Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Updates Gmail With Material You

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has added the Material You widget to its email app, Gmail.

Reportedly, Gmail users can avail the feature by updating the app from the Google Play Store.

The update lets users make phone calls and manage them through Gmail. It also offers phone permission to avoid phone-call interruptions during a Meet session.

With the latest feature, the company strives to provide a better experience to Gmail users. This is expected to boost the app’s adoption rate in the days ahead.

Strength in Google Workspace

The recent move will add strength to Google Workspace. This might drive the company’s momentum across organizations that are highly demanding productivity and collaboration software applications amid the pandemic.

Apart from the latest effort, the company recently updated Google Tasks and added new features, by which Workspace users can quickly switch lists.

In addition, GOOGL introduced a new feature named Time Insights in Google Calendar in order to provide a customized experience and help paid Workspace users efficiently manage their time.

It also added new features to Google Meet, through which the software will notify users in case of echo on video calls.

Further, the company introduced advanced features in Google Contacts, by which the software will help Workspace users in knowing their colleagues.

We believe that strengthening Google Workspace offerings will continue to drive customer momentum in the days ahead, which in turn will benefit financial performance. This will aid the company in winning investors’ confidence.

GOOGL has gained 66.9%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 48.3% on a year-to-date basis.

Competitive Scenario

The recent move has given Google a competitive edge against other major organizations including Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL that also offer workspace tools as well as productivity applications.

Microsoft, which has gained 52.8% on a year-to-date basis, offers powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize, and connect. Also, Microsoft Outlook — which consists of webmail, calendaring, contacts, and tasks services — helps users stay connected and productive anytime and anywhere.

In addition, Outlook recently rolled out a new feature, Text Predictions, which helps users become more productive as it accepts and ignores a suggestion while typing an email. The feature is available on both Outlook for Android and Outlook Online.

Further, Apple has gained 21.4% on a year-to-date basis. The company’s iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Additionally, Apple recently updated iWork with new features, which help users seamlessly work with documents.

Apple users can further access its mail service, iCloud mail, for sending and receiving emails using a web browser.

Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can also consider Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which is carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 66.3% on a year-to-date basis. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 46.2%.

