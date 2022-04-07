Alphabet's (GOOGL) Google Docs to Introduce Emoji Reactions

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to advance its document arm, Google Docs, by bringing innovative capabilities.

Reportedly, Google Docs on the web is gearing up to add emoji reactions capability in documents. This serves as a testament to the abovementioned fact.

Emoji reactions will act as an informal tool to express opinions compared to comments.

In Google Docs, after highlighting a passage, users can choose a third option, namely Add reaction.

Per the report, the recent feature will be available for customers using Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard and Enterprise Plus.

With the latest capability, the company strives to provide an enhanced experience to Google Docs users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Docs in the days ahead.

More Google Docs Efforts

Apart from the recent move, the company is releasing the purple underline capability to help users with the tone, style, and word choice so that they can enjoy an improved writing experience.

Additionally, GOOGL is gearing up to introduce email templates to Google Docs for joint drafting that features Gmail integration.

Also, Google Docs rolled out an ability that allows users to request and review formal approvals on Google Docs, Sheets as well as Slides.

Strength in Google Workspace

GOOGL’s growing efforts toward Google Docs have been strengthening the Google Workspace. This, in turn, is driving the company’s momentum across organizations, demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from the latest initiative, the company recently introduced a new feature in Gmail that allows users to pause mobile notifications when they are active on the desktop client.

It also introduced advanced features in Google Contacts, by which the software will help Workspace users in knowing their colleagues.

In addition, GOOGL unveiled a new feature named Time Insights in Google Calendar in order to provide a customized experience and help paid Workspace users efficiently manage their time.

Further, the company added new features to Google Meet, through which the software provides notification to users in case of echo on video calls.

