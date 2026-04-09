Alphabet vs. Microsoft: A Comparison of Recent Revenue Trends

Key Points

Alphabet currently generates higher overall revenue with a slightly faster growth rate than Microsoft.

Over the last eight quarters, both companies have maintained consistent quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year revenue expansion, with Alphabet widening the absolute dollar gap.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or stabilizes in upcoming quarters.

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Alphabet: Expanding Its Revenue Base

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) primarily earns revenue by offering digital advertising products, cloud computing infrastructure, and various software platforms to users and enterprises across global markets.

While it reported no major operational milestones or adverse events early this year, it recorded approximately 30% net income margin for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Microsoft: Steady Revenue Trajectory

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) primarily generates revenue by licensing enterprise software, operating a cloud computing platform, and selling personal computing devices and gaming content worldwide.

It recently introduced intelligent automation tools for the retail sector and faced new securities law investigations, while posting approximately 47% net income margin for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue here refers to the data provider's standardized income-statement revenue line item, which serves as a baseline indicator of customer demand by showing exactly how much money the business brings in from its core operations before any expenses are deducted.

Quarterly Revenue for Alphabet and Microsoft

Quarter (Period End) Alphabet Revenue Microsoft Revenue Q1 2024 (March 2024) $80.5 billion $61.9 billion Q2 2024 (June 2024) $84.7 billion $64.7 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $88.3 billion $65.6 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $96.5 billion $69.6 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $90.2 billion $70.1 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $96.4 billion $76.4 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $102.3 billion $77.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $113.9 billion $81.3 billion

Data source: Company filings.

Foolish Take

A notable trend among Magnificent Seven stocks is the revenue acceleration of Google parent Alphabet, particularly against its cloud competitor, Microsoft.

In the latest quarter, revenue growth was about the same for each company, 18% for Alphabet versus 17% for Microsoft.

However, as previously mentioned, Alphabet continues to grow its revenue base at a more rapid clip, and the difference seems to come from the cloud. While Microsoft’s cloud revenue rose by 26%, Google Cloud increased its revenue by a staggering 48%!

Admittedly, Microsoft remains the leader in this space, generating $51.5 billion in quarterly revenue from the cloud compared to $17.7 billion for Google Cloud. Also, the fact that smaller businesses can more easily achieve higher-percentage growth could explain some of that success.

Nonetheless, for all of the talk of the demise of Alphabet’s digital advertising business, its revenue still rose by 14%. In comparison, Microsoft’s more personal computing segment, which includes Windows, experienced a 3% decline.

Thus, the state of legacy businesses as well as cloud growth appear to be significant factors in the Google parent’s revenue acceleration compared to its cloud rival.

Data source: Company filings. Data as of April 8, 2026.

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Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.