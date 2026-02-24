Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?

Key Points

Alphabet and Meta Platforms have enjoyed years of supremacy in the digital ad arena.

Both companies are now jockeying for leadership in artificial intelligence.

Alphabet and Meta saw sales growth hit double digits in 2025.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Tech companies Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) dominated digital advertising over the last decade. Now, they're setting their sights on doing the same in artificial intelligence.

Both are spending massive sums to possess potent AI capabilities. For instance, Meta is building a data center the size of a city to house the equipment needed for its AI systems.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

With each in a position to replicate past successes in the AI age, which is a better investment for the long haul? Alphabet looks like the superior choice, and here's why.

Alphabet's advantages

Both Alphabet and Meta are enjoying excellent revenue growth. In 2025, Alphabet's full-year revenue totaled $402.8 billion, up 15% over 2024's $350 billion. Meta's 2025 revenue reached $201 billion, a 22% increase over the prior year's $164.5 billion.

But what gives Alphabet the edge comes down to its more diversified business portfolio. Although advertising comprises 73% of its revenue, contributing $294.7 billion of 2025's $402.8 billion, that's lower than Meta's near-total reliance on ads, which generated $196.2 billion, or 98%, of its $201 billion in sales.

Also, Alphabet's other businesses are expanding. Its Google Cloud division saw 36% year-over-year growth to $58.7 billion, thanks to businesses using the service to adopt AI. This provides a significant tailwind for Google Cloud's continued expansion.

Adding to Google Cloud's strengths, Alphabet created custom semiconductor chips to optimize AI system performance. Meta had reportedly considered buying these chips.

AI is also contributing to Google's search engine growth. According to Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, "Search saw more usage in Q4 than ever before."

This demonstrates the company's AI tech is a success, while validating that Google's leadership remains intact after OpenAI-owned ChatGPT was once considered a threat to its search engine supremacy.

Add Alphabet's AI-powered Waymo self-driving car business to this mix, which is expanding internationally this year, and the Google parent looks well positioned for AI dominance over the next decade, making it a compelling stock to own.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

Before you buy stock in Alphabet, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Alphabet wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $409,970!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,174,241!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 889% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 192% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 24, 2026.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.