Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which One Will Dominate the Next Decade?

Key Points

Digital advertising is a growth trend that will propel revenue for these two companies.

With reasonable valuations and the potential for higher earnings, these artificial intelligence (AI) stocks could both be big winners.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have been clear leaders in the internet age. The former's Google Search and YouTube, for instance, and the latter's various social media apps are incredibly popular and drive robust financial performance.

Between these two "Magnificent Seven" stocks, which one will dominate the next decade?

The digital advertising pie will keep growing

With more internet users and greater usage, there is a growing pie for digital advertisers to take advantage of. This means that both of these businesses will thrive over the coming 10 years.

The introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities only appears to be helping by boosting engagement and improving advertisers' targeting power. Alphabet's revenue increased by 15% in 2025, while Meta's was up an even better 22%.

And both businesses are extremely profitable, allowing them to invest copious amounts into AI-related capital expenditures.

Owning both AI stocks might be the best move

Alphabet shares trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. Meta's stock is even cheaper, with its multiple being 22.5. Investors might want to consider adding both of these successful companies to their portfolios.

Both are in wonderful positions to see their earnings power surge higher in the future. And this will help make their shares winners over the next decade.

Neil Patel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.