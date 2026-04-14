Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which Digital Advertising Giant Is the Better Buy?

Key Points
Alphabet is more diversified and is tapping into multiple long-term growth opportunities.
While Meta Platforms is playing catch-up on the AI front, its ad business is growing at a faster rate than Alphabet's ad segment.
- 10 stocks we like better than Meta Platforms ›
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Marc Guberti has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet and Meta Platforms. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.