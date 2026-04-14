Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which Digital Advertising Giant Is the Better Buy?

While Meta Platforms is playing catch-up on the AI front, its ad business is growing at a faster rate than Alphabet's ad segment.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have made their long-term investors rich due to their now-vast and profitable advertising networks. Both companies have expanded well beyond their original business models to gain more market share and outpace the competition.

Alphabet started as Google and eventually acquired YouTube and Android while building Google Cloud internally. Meta Platforms started as Facebook, and over time acquired Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Those defining acquisitions aren't the only things that make these companies special. They both still can make for excellent stock holdings, but here's what you should consider if you want to choose between adding one or the other to your portfolio now.

Alphabet is more diversified

It has been a long time since Alphabet could be thought of exclusively as an advertising company. Its Google Cloud unit now produces more than 15% of its total revenue, and that segment is experiencing a long-term growth tailwind thanks to the rising infrastructure demands of AI. In Q4, the cloud platform accounted for $17.7 billion out of Alphabet's total revenues of $113.8 billion.

Google and YouTube continue to provide high positive cash flow, which makes it easier for Alphabet to invest in other ventures like Waymo and Gemini.

Meta Platforms isn't nearly as diversified: $58.1 billion of its $59.9 billion in Q4 revenue came from online ads. It's also the only profitable segment in Meta Platforms' business. Its Realty Labs segment generated a little under $1 billion in revenue but registered $6 billion in net operating losses.

Meta Platforms has higher revenue growth and a better valuation

Although Meta Platforms is less diversified, it continues to grow at a faster rate than Alphabet. Meta Platforms' revenue has grown at a compound annual rate of 23% over the past three years, while Alphabet's growth rate was only 14.4%.

Alphabet has been narrowing the gap, especially thanks to its accelerating Google Cloud sales, but Meta Platforms has the clear lead. Facebook's parent company also has a more attractive valuation. Its 21.8 P/E ratio is lower than Alphabet's 29.2 P/E ratio.

The final verdict

If you are just looking at revenue growth and long-term revenue growth rates, Meta Platforms is the clear winner. It continues to bring in high cash flow that it can reinvest in other businesses. Meta Platforms also trades right now at a more attractive valuation.

However, Alphabet is more diversified and is tapping into high-growth opportunities like cloud computing that can help it overtake Meta Platforms' top-line growth rate. Meta Platforms will also be more exposed to any slowdowns in the online advertising industry, and it's behind in the AI race.

Meta Platforms just came out with Muse Spark -- its first major AI model -- in an attempt to regain some ground on Google and OpenAI. ChatGPT was released in November 2022, while Google Gemini was released in February 2024. Meta Platforms will have an uphill battle to diversify its business beyond online ads, while Alphabet has already done so.

Meta Platforms can provide more near-term success for shareholders, while Alphabet has stronger fundamentals if you look 10 years out.