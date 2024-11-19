Alphabet Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in GOOGL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 58 extraordinary options activities for Alphabet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 51% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 26 are puts, totaling $2,325,158, and 32 are calls, amounting to $1,836,169.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $200.0 for Alphabet over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alphabet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alphabet's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.4 $6.3 $6.3 $160.00 $962.1K 7.3K 3.4K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $127.05 $126.8 $127.05 $50.00 $190.5K 3.6K 183 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $7.8 $7.6 $7.6 $185.00 $152.0K 3.4K 205 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $19.0 $19.16 $180.00 $138.0K 1.5K 230 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $127.1 $126.75 $127.1 $50.00 $127.1K 3.6K 98

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alphabet, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Alphabet Currently trading with a volume of 10,588,450, the GOOGL's price is up by 0.7%, now at $176.52. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 70 days. Expert Opinions on Alphabet

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $212.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Pivotal Research persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from RBC Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Alphabet with a target price of $210. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Alphabet, maintaining a target price of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Bernstein keeps a Market Perform rating on Alphabet with a target price of $185. * An analyst from BMO Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $217.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.