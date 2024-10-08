Alphabet Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 36% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 63% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,560 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,419,026.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $135.0 to $180.0 for Alphabet during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Alphabet's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Alphabet's significant trades, within a strike price range of $135.0 to $180.0, over the past month.

Alphabet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $37.7 $36.5 $36.51 $160.00 $729.1K 813 0 GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.4 $39.1 $39.35 $140.00 $393.5K 3.8K 101 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $11.45 $11.2 $11.25 $180.00 $56.2K 2.7K 50 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $51.7 $50.3 $51.19 $135.00 $51.1K 387 10 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $25.4 $25.25 $25.4 $145.00 $50.8K 377 0

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

Alphabet's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 4,706,320, with GOOGL's price up by 0.49%, positioned at $163.78. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 14 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Alphabet

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $198.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JMP Securities lowers its rating to Market Outperform with a new price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $182. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Alphabet, targeting a price of $196. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on Alphabet with a target price of $222. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $190.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Alphabet with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.