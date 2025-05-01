Alphabet Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

With a market cap of $1.9 trillion , Alphabet Inc. ( GOOGL ) is a global technology conglomerate operating through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments across regions including the U.S., Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more. Evolving from a search engine leader with over 94% market share, Alphabet now spans cloud computing, video and music streaming, autonomous vehicles via Waymo, and healthcare innovations through Verily.

Shares of the Mountain View, California-based company have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. GOOGL has declined 2.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied 10.6% . In addition, shares of Alphabet are down 16.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s 5.3% drop.

Focusing more closely, the internet search leader has also lagged behind the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF Fund’s ( XLC ) 22.6% gain over the past 52 weeks.

Shares of GOOGL rose 1.7% following its strong Q1 2025 earnings release on Apr. 24, including a 49% year-over-year increase in EPS to $2.81, well above the analyst estimate . Revenue grew 12% to $90.2 billion, driven by double-digit growth across Google Search, YouTube ads, subscriptions, and a 28% surge in Google Cloud revenue. Investors were also encouraged by Alphabet’s 5% dividend increase and a newly authorized $70 billion share repurchase program. Additionally, enthusiasm was fueled by the rollout of its advanced AI model, Gemini 2.5, and strong user engagement in AI-powered Search features.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect GOOGL's EPS to grow 17.3% year-over-year to $9.43. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It beat the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 52 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 41 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 39 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Apr. 30, Tigress Financial raised Alphabet's price target to $240 , maintaining a “Strong Buy” rating. The firm cites Alphabet's AI innovation and full-stack development as key drivers of growth in advertising, cloud, revenue, and shareholder value.

As of writing, GOOGL is trading below the mean price target of $200.75. The Street-high price target of $240 implies a potential upside of 51.1% from the current price levels.

