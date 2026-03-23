Is Alphabet Stock Going to $1,000?

Key Points

Search is still growing double-digits despite ChatGPT's growth.

YouTube is the biggest streamer in the world.

Google Cloud is growing faster than most investors imagine.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock has been on fire over the past year, but the company isn't done growing. Gemini is gaining share in AI, search is performing well, YouTube is the leader in streaming, and the cloud business is on pace to double in under two years.

Can Alphabet stock triple in the next five years? In this video, I explain how it's possible and what I see ahead for the stock.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 18, 2026. The video was published on March 20, 2026.

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Travis Hoium has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.