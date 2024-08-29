Alphabet Relaunches Improved Version of Imagen 3 After Initial Backlash

Alphabet’s (GOOGL) Google has relaunched an improved version of its image generation tool, Imagen 3, on its Gemini platform. The release of the improved tool follows backlash faced earlier this year for certain inaccuracies in the initial version.

Google Enhances Image Generation Tool

The new Imagen 3 is said to create high-quality images with simple user prompts. It also allows users to create images of people, though Google did warn that this feature is in the early stages. Notably, the people image generator feature will be available to Gemini Advanced, Business, and Enterprise users initially, and only in English. Google expects to launch the tool to more users in additional languages.

The artificial intelligence (AI) tool, first introduced in February, faced critical feedback as the image generator created biased images and inaccurate historical depictions. Google immediately withdrew the tool and promised to be back with a better and unbiased version. The improved version of Imagen 3 is built based on Google’s “clear product principles” and after testing for real-world situations, senior director of Gemini, Dave Citron said.

Along with the revamped Imagen 3, Google also launched its customizable AI assistant, called Gems. This feature can help users in various tasks, including brainstorming ideas, coding, and editing. The company is launching Gems on desktop and mobile devices to Gemini Advanced, Gemini Business, and Gemini Enterprise users in over 150 countries.

Website Traffic Hints at Alphabet’s Thriving Business

Interestingly, Alphabet hosts several established business lines, including YouTube, Gmail, Gemini, Maps, Advertising, and Cloud services that have a loyal and growing customer base. According to TipRanks’ Website Traffic tool, the total estimated visits to all of Alphabet’s apps and websites worldwide increased 27.02% in the year-to-date period compared to last year.

Is Google Stock a Good Buy?

Wall Street is highly optimistic about Google stock’s trajectory. On TipRanks, GOOGL stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 28 Buys versus seven Hold ratings. The average Alphabet Class A price target of $205.03 implies 25.9% upside potential from current levels. Shares have already gained 16.7% year to date.

See more GOOGL analyst ratings

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.