Alphabet Posts 14% Revenue Gain in Q2

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), the technology conglomerate behind Google and YouTube, reported its second-quarter results on July 23, 2025. Key highlights included strong double-digit growth in revenue and earnings, with performance exceeding analyst estimates on both fronts. GAAP revenue totaled $96.4 billion, above the $94 billion consensus, while EPS came in at $2.31 compared to the $2.18 estimate. Net income also registered a 19% year-over-year increase.

This quarter highlighted robust demand across core product lines -- especially Google Cloud -- alongside the successful rollout of new artificial intelligence features. However, management flagged that expense growth, particularly in capital spending and legal costs, is rising and should be monitored in the coming quarters.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS $2.31 $2.18 $1.89 22% Revenue $96.4 billion $94 billion $84.7 billion 14% Operating margin 32.4% 32% 0.4% Net income $28.2 billion $23.6 billion 19% Free cash flow $5.3 billion $13.5 billion (60%)

Company Overview and Business Focus

Alphabet is the parent company of Google, YouTube, and a range of tech ventures, spanning online search, video, cloud computing, and experimental projects. Its core revenue stream comes from digital advertising delivered through its various platforms, including the widely used Search service and video platform YouTube. Other business lines include Google Cloud, which offers infrastructure, software, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to businesses, and “Other Bets,” which covers its early-stage, high-risk investment projects such as self-driving car technology.

Recently, Alphabet has focused on deploying artificial intelligence innovations across its primary services. AI development is now closely tied to every segment, as seen in major product launches and upgrades like the Gemini AI model. Google Cloud’s expansion, ongoing advertising improvements, and investments in “moonshot” initiatives remain central to Alphabet’s long-term strategy. Success depends on sustaining growth in digital advertising, demonstrating AI leadership, scaling cloud services, and managing costs amid rising investments and regulatory challenges.

Quarter in Detail: Performance Highlights and Key Developments

Alphabet reported GAAP revenue of $96.4 billion, representing a 14% increase over the year-ago period, outpacing analyst forecasts by $2.438 billion (GAAP). This growth was broad-based, with Google Search & Other, YouTube Ads, and Google Cloud each delivering double-digit growth. Google Services, which includes Search, Ads, and YouTube, saw GAAP revenue climb to $82.54 billion, a 12% increase. Advertising contributed $71.34 billion (GAAP), with Search & Other revenue (GAAP) at $54.19 billion, YouTube Ads at $9.80 billion (up 13.1%), and a slight 1.2% year-over-year decline in Google Network revenue.

Artificial intelligence powered much of this momentum. Management noted, “We are leading at the frontier of AI and shipping at an incredible pace. AI is positively impacting every part of the business,”. New AI features in Search, such as AI Overviews and AI Mode, contributed to higher engagement and monetization at approximately the same rate as traditional Search. Paid subscriptions, platforms, and devices revenue grew 20% year-over-year, driven by offerings like Google One and YouTube Premium.

Google Cloud was a standout, with revenue growing 32% to $13.62 billion. Operating income more than doubled to $2.83 billion from $1.17 billion in the prior year for Google Cloud. Management cited strong demand for cloud-based AI infrastructure and generative AI solutions. Google Cloud’s annual revenue run-rate surpassed $50 billion, underscoring its scale and continued acceleration. Product developments included the debut of next-generation AI models and further integration of AI into the Cloud platform’s suite.

The Other Bets segment, which includes early-stage projects such as autonomous driving (Waymo) and healthcare, had GAAP revenue of $373 million and an operating loss of $1.25 billion. No major breakthroughs or inflection points occurred in this segment during the period. These results remain consistent with expectations of continued investment rather than immediate profitability.

Regulatory and legal pressures were notable this period. General & Administrative expenses (GAAP) rose 65% to $5.2 billion year-over-year. Alphabet reported that some of this cost growth was tied to settlement charges and flagged that legal and compliance pressures are likely to persist. Management specifically referenced the “charge related to a settlement in principle of certain legal matters.”

On expense control, Alphabet’s operating margin was 32.4%, despite a surge in research and development, which rose 16.4% year-over-year. Headcount rose to 187,103, an increase of 4.2% from a year ago. Free cash flow, a measure of money available to fund operations or return to shareholders, dipped sharply to $5.3 billion for the quarter from $17.6 billion a year ago.

The balance sheet remains strong, with $95.148 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2025. The company issued $12.5 billion in senior unsecured notes, increasing long-term debt to $23.6 billion as of June 30, 2025. Alphabet continued its program of share repurchases and raised the quarterly dividend by 5 %, supported by its robust cash position.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and What to Watch

Management increased its capital expenditure guidance for 2025 to approximately $85 billion, citing demand for AI infrastructure and expanded cloud computing capacity. This marks a $10 billion increase from previous expectations. No explicit guidance was provided for future revenue or profit growth rates.

Other areas flagged for investor attention include ongoing legal and regulatory risks, as well as competitive pressures in the digital advertising and cloud computing markets. Leadership highlighted that cloud revenue growth could fluctuate quarter to quarter as new customer demand and infrastructure come online. Challenges in profitability for the Other Bets division remain, with continued large operating losses and no material revenue lift. Alphabet’s ability to balance innovation-driven spending with cost discipline will be important going into the second half of 2025.

GOOG pays a dividend. The quarterly dividend was raised 5 % for the period.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

