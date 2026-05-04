Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and Nvidia are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 4, 2026 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes Alphabet GOOGL, Meta META, Microsoft MSFT and Nvidia NVDA.

The Enormous Earnings Power of the Mag 7 Companies

Alphabet shares were already star performers before the company’s Q1 earnings release on Wednesday, making some of us anxious that the stock might be priced for perfection. But they literally hit it out of the park, with impressive momentum not just in the cloud business but also search, subscriptions, and backlog.

With Alphabet management more than answering the AI monetization question through these record results, the market didn’t lose a beat over further increases in capital expenditures. The company expects to spend in the $180 billion to $190 billion range now, up from the previous guided range of $175 billion to $185 billion.

Amazon’s Q1 results weren’t Alphabet-good, but they were nevertheless very strong, with cloud revenues showing clear acceleration and growing at their fastest pace since 2022 at +28%. The growth pace is expected to pick up further in Q2 and beyond, given new deals with Meta, Anthropic, and OpenAI.

Amazon’s 2026 Q1 cloud revenue growth of +28% follows growth rates of +24% and +20% in 2025 Q4 and Q3, respectively. Alphabet’s cloud revenue growth was in a league of its own, up +63%, which follows growth rates of +48% in 2025 Q4 and an estimated +35% to +40% in 2025 Q3. Unlike Alphabet and Amazon, Microsoft disappointed once again, coming up short in its results and commentary for the third quarter in a row.

The only reason why someone would find fault with Microsoft’s +29% cloud revenue growth is that the company’s growth pace in each of the preceding two quarters was in a comparable range. Microsoft has long noted capacity issues weighing on its cloud growth, which seems plausible since Alphabet also noted this issue.

Microsoft shares have been true laggards in the Mag 7 group, down -14.5% this year vs. Alphabet’s +23.1% rise and the S&P 500 index’s +6.2% gain. The company has been swept up in the software turmoil, so the issue isn’t the stalled cloud unit. Microsoft had also banked heavily on OpenAI for its LLM, and that relationship has unraveled ‘bigly’. It is reasonable to expect that they will eventually get there, after all, they have the resources and people, but it will likely take them a while.

At this stage in the Q1 reporting cycle, Nvidia is the only Mag 7 member that has yet to report March-quarter results. Nvidia is scheduled to report Q1 results on May 20th, with EPS and revenues for the period expected to be up +118.5% and +78.7% from the same period last year, respectively.

Combining the actual results for the 6 Magnificent 7 members that have reported already with estimates for Nvidia, total Q1 earnings for the group are expected to be up +45.7% from the same period last year on +24.6% higher revenues, which would follow the group’s +26.1% earnings growth on +19.4% revenue growth in 2025 Q4.

Please note that the Mag 7 group is on track to bring in 26.2% of all S&P 500 earnings in 2026 and account for 34.1% of the index’s market capitalization.

The Mag 7 group has been enjoying a steadily improving earnings outlook, with analysts raising their estimates. We saw that trend in play ahead of the start of the Q1 earnings season, and something similar is in place for 2026 Q1 as well.

2026 Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Through Friday, May 1st, we have seen Q1 results from 317 S&P 500 members or 63.4% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings for these 317 index members are up +23.4% from the same period last year on +11.1% higher revenues, with 78.5% beating EPS estimates and 77.9% beating revenue estimates.

We have another very busy week on the reporting front, with more than 1400 companies reporting results, including 127 S&P 500 members. We have a good blend of notable ‘new age’ tech players like Palantir, Uber, Airbnb, DoorDash, and Pinterest, and ‘legacy blue chip’ operators like McDonald's, Disney, and DuPont on deck to report results this week.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>A Strong & Steadily Improving Earnings Picture

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Join us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ZacksInvestmentResearch/

Zacks Investment Research is under common control with affiliated entities (including a broker-dealer and an investment adviser), which may engage in transactions involving the foregoing securities for the clients of such affiliates.

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.