As Alphabet Makes Agentic AI Push, Is the Stock a Buy?

Key Points

Alphabet introduced new AI models and products at its annual developer conference.

The new introduction signals a shift in the company's AI model strategy that should benefit investors.

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Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently held its annual Google I/O developer conference, introducing new artificial intelligence (AI) models and products. With its new offerings, it is pretty clear that Alphabet's biggest objectives are the consumer market and agentic AI. Given the company's overall positioning, this makes a lot of sense.

Google's new Gemini Flash 3.5 model was built with speed and agentic AI in mind. It was also created to be cost-efficient, with the company saying it can complete tasks at half, or in some instances a third, of the cost of competitors. This is obviously very important in a consumer setting, as it allows it to be cost-effectively scaled to basically everyone with an internet connection.

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And that is essentially what Alphabet is doing, with Flash 3.5 powering not just its Gemini app, but also Google search. In fact, the company also redesigned its search bar for the first time in 25 years to make it easier for users to type in longer queries. The company also said that Flash 3.5 is designed to handle long-horizon agentic AI tasks. At the event, Alphabet also introduced an agentic AI shopping tool called Universal Cart that will work to find deals and price drops on any items entered into the cart, while suggesting alternative products. Users can check out with Google Pay or move their cart to a merchant's website to complete the purchase.

In addition to Flash 3.5, Alphabet also revealed an agentic AI personal assistant called Gemini Spark. Powered by Flash 3.5, the agent will work 24/7 in the background on virtual machines within Google Cloud and integrate with Alphabet's apps, with third-party integrations coming soon. This is a big advantage over the popular OpenClaw solution, which generally needs to run on a computer. Also on the agentic AI front, Alphabet upgraded its Antigravity platform from a simple coding assistant into a full-scale orchestration platform for AI agents.

Another interesting reveal was the company's new Gemini Omni model, which can help users create and edit high-quality videos just through natural language prompts. The model will be incorporated in its Gemini app, as well as in YouTube Shorts and Google Flow, its AI creative studio.

Why Alphabet's new offerings make the stock a buy

With its new models, Alphabet went from trying to create the best AI model to trying to make the fastest and most cost-effective one that it can deeply integrate into its product ecosystem. Given its huge distribution advantage, this is playing right into its strengths. Omni, meanwhile, connects to its video edge with YouTube, while its agentic AI offerings can really push its agentic commerce initiatives.

To me, this is a sign of a company spending smartly with a view toward strong future monetization by doing what it does best: capturing a piece of economic transactions. And with Alphabet already having a cost advantage with its custom chips, this is just another reason why it looks like it will be one of the biggest AI stock winners over the long term.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

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Geoffrey Seiler has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.