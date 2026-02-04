Markets
Alphabet Inc. Reports Strong Q4 Financial Results

February 04, 2026 — 05:43 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG), the parent company of Google, on Wednesday, released its consolidated financial statements for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

The company's total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 reached $113.8 billion, up from $96.5 billion in the same period of 2024. Net income for the quarter increased to $34.5 billion, compared with $26.5 billion last year, while earnings per share rose to $2.82 from $2.15.

For the full year 2025, revenues grew to $402.8 billion from $350.0 billion in 2024. The company's operating expenses, including cost of revenues, research and development, sales and marketing, and general and administrative, totaled $273.8 billion in 2025, up from $237.6 billion in the previous year.

Despite the increase in expenses, Alphabet's net income for 2025 reached $132.2 billion, or $10.81 per share, compared to $100.1 billion, or $8.04 per share, in 2024.

GOOG is currently trading after market at $339.76, up $6.42 or 1.93 percent on the Nasdaq.

