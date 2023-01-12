Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Meet With 360-degree Background Feature

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to introduce innovative features to bolster its video-conferencing software Google Meet.

According to 9TO5Google, Google is gearing up to add a 360-degree background feature to Google Meet. This serves as a testament to the abovementioned fact.

With the 360-degree background capability, users will be able to customize their video feed while attending meetings.

The feature will be available for iOS, Android and paid Workspace customers.

With the recent feature, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Meet.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Growing Google Meet Initiatives

Apart from the latest capability, Google is introducing emoji reactions to Meet. The reactions will appear as a small badge in the sender’s video tile. The feature will help participants engage in meetings without interrupting the speaker.

Google added a new feature to Google Meet (Duo), which lets users to switch between personal and work accounts when joining a call.

Google rolled out a Google Meet shortcut feature for the desktop version. The capability allows users to unmute themselves by holding down the space bar. Users can mute themselves by releasing the space bar. The capability will help users to stay muted when they forget to mute themselves after unmuting.

Google added a live sharing feature to Meet, which lets all meeting participants to interact with the YouTube or Spotify content, or games that’s being shared to them.

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With the growing Google Meet efforts, Google is consistently adding strength to the Google Workspace, consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Docs, Voice and more.

Apart from Meet efforts, Google added a suspected spam caller feature to Google Voice, which lets users view the suspected spam caller both on the call screen and history list. They can also confirm a suspected spam call and send the number to the spam folder.

Google updated Google Docs by adding emoji reactions to documents for expressing opinions informally. It also added writing suggestions capability, featuring a purple underline to help users with the tone, style and word choice.

These initiatives will continue to help Google gain momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools. This, in turn, will drive Google’s parent Alphabet’s top line in the days ahead.

We believe that this will help the company in winning the confidence of the investors in the near and long terms.

Shares of Alphabet have lost 34% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 30.4%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector are Arista Networks ANET, Agilent Technologies A and Asure Software ASUR. While Arista Networks sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Agilent technologies and Asure Software carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Arista Networks has lost 11.3% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ANET is currently projected at 17.5%.

Agilent Technologies has gained 9% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.

Asure Software has returned 38.7% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ASUR is currently projected at 23%.

