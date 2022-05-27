Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Drive With Shortcut Options

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is leaving no stone unturned to advance its file storage and synchronization service, Google Drive, by bringing innovative capabilities.

Reportedly, Google Drive on the web is getting updated with the required keyboard shortcuts to help users seamlessly manage their files.

Notably, Ctrl + C, Ctrl + X and Ctrl + V shortcuts will work on Google Drive without the need to always use the right-click menu. Moreover, users can open a highlighted file or folder in a new tab using the shortcut Ctrl + Enter.

Per the report, Google Drive’s keyboard shortcuts only work in Google Chrome.

The recent features will be available to customers using Google Workspace and those with personal Google Accounts using Google Chrome.

With the latest capabilities, Alphabet strives to provide an enhanced experience to Google Drive users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Drive in the days ahead.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

More Google Drive Efforts

Apart from the recent move, GOOGL is set to release new widgets on Google Drive for iOS users.

Additionally, GOOGL is gearing up for rolling out search chips to help users refine their search and locate files faster.

Alphabet recently added a Material You widget on Android 12, allowing users to quickly access the suggested files.

Strength in Google Workspace

Alphabet’s growing efforts toward Google Drive continue to strengthen the Google Workspace. This, in turn, is driving GOOGL’s momentum across organizations, demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from the latest initiative, GOOGL recently introduced a feature at Gmail that allows users to pause mobile notifications when they are active on the desktop client.

Alphabet also launched advanced features in Google Contacts, whereby the software will help Workspace users know their colleagues better.

In addition, GOOGL unveiled a new feature named Time Insights in Google Calendar to provide a customized experience and help paid Workspace users efficiently manage their time.

Alphabet added features to Google Meet, through which the software provides notification to users in case of echo on video calls.

We believe, the abovementioned endeavors are likely to continue driving the Google Workspace momentum.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Alphabet currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Avnet AVT, Monolithic Power Systems MPWR and Analog Devices ADI. While Avnet and Monolithic Power Systems sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Avnet has gained 6.3% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AVT is currently projected at 37.2%.

Monolithic Power Systems has gained 18.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for MPWR is currently projected at 25%.

Analog Devices has rallied 0.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.3%.

Just Released: The Biggest Tech IPOs of 2022

For a limited time, Zacks is revealing the most anticipated tech IPOs expected to launch this year. Concerns about Federal interest rates and inflation caused many private companies to stay on the bench- leading to companies with better brand recognition and higher growth rates getting into the game. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity. See the complete list today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.