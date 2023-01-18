Alphabet (GOOGL) Updates Google Clock With Custom Alarm Sound

Alphabet's GOOGL division Google is putting strong efforts toward making Android apps more user-friendly by adding innovative features.



This is evident from the company’s latest step of adding a custom alarm sound feature to its Android app, Google Clock.



This new feature will allow users to record their own custom alarm sounds for regular alarms or alarms at any time. Users will now be able to use their own voice clip as the alarm tone.



It can be done by tapping the “Record new” sound button in the alarm section, which will then launch Google Recorder, through which users will be able to record their voice clip.

Move to Benefit

The latest move strengthens the features of Google Clock, which is used by almost every Android user on a daily basis.



Further, the new feature complements the existing feature of Google Clock, which lets users use a song or a podcast from Spotify or YouTube Music, or a downloaded clip from the on-device internal storage, as their alarm tone.



Hence, we believe Google’s efforts to add customizing features to its Clock app will continue to deliver an enhanced experience to Android users.



Notably, Android forms an integral part of Alphabet’s Google Services segment.



Hence, the latest move adds strength to this particular segment.

Strengthening Google Services

Apart from the Google Clock efforts, Google has been constantly working toward bolstering its other services.



Recently, it introduced memory saver and energy saver modes on Chrome to improve the browser’s performance.



Additionally, the company is reportedly working on a security option for Chrome to provide an enhanced security experience to users.



This apart, Google recently added touch control features to the Google Home app for compatible devices. The touch controls include volume up/down, un/mute, power on/off, play, pause, channel, and a source list.



YouTube is also reportedly testing a search engine feature that will assist users in finding specific content on its platform.



Further, it introduced handles for YouTube channels to support creators in establishing their distinct presence and brand on YouTube.



We believe all these efforts will likely contribute well to the performance of the Google Services segment in the near term. This in turn will drive Alphabet’s overall top-line growth.



Notably, Google Services accounts for the majority of Alphabet’s total revenues.



Google Services’ revenues increased 2.5% year over year to $61.4 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total third-quarter 2022 revenues.

