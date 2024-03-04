Alphabet (GOOGL) to Boost Chromebook Features With App Mall

Alphabet GOOGL is gaining strong momentum across its Chromebook device on the back of new features.



In this regard, the company is set to launch ‘App Mall’ to help users discover their favorite apps or games on their Chromebook or ChromeOS tablet.



Further, the App Mall will enable users to find and install new Android apps from the Google Play Store and games through Steam and Linux development environments like Android Studio.



Alphabet is expected to gain solid traction among Chromebook users on the back of the latest move.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Growing Chromebook Efforts

Apart from App Mall, Alphabet is set to enhance ChromeOS' quality-of-life features, including launcher updates, profile picture hiding, new settings icon, Diagnostics app cards and app installation from Play Store, similar to Android and iOS.



Further, the company announced a slew of feature updates for Chromebooks with the launch of ChromeOS 120. The new features include a Virtual Desk Button, Nearby Share Self-Share, and "Mouse" settings for quick desk switching and transfers between devices. It also allows control over cursor speed, scrolling speed and acceleration.



All the above-mentioned endeavors will enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the global laptop market. Per an EMR report, the global laptop market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% between 2024 and 2032.



Moreover, these Chromebook advancements will, in turn, aid Alphabet to strengthen its Google Services segment, which has been the key growth driver of the company. Its shares have rallied 44.2% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 46.8%.



The strengthening Google Services segment is expected to aid its overall financial performance in the days ahead.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $286.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.7%.

Intensifying Competition

Alphabet's growing Chromebook updates are expected to strengthen its competitive edge against rivals like Apple AAPL and Microsoft MSFT, which are also making concerted efforts to enhance their notebook and laptop offerings.



Notably, Apple expanded Self Service Repair for MacBook Pro and iMac models powered by M3, providing customers with access to manuals, genuine parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Authorized Service Providers.



Apple also unveiled the macOS Sonoma update for compatible Macs, which features several improvements over its predecessor, Venture. This free software update brings new features like desktop widgets, screen savers, video conferencing, Safari and optimized gaming, enhancing the Mac experience.



Microsoft, on the other hand, is gaining strong customer momentum for its Surface Laptop 6 product line.



The Surface Laptop 6 features an updated design with thinner bezels, rounded display corners and more ports. Available in two sizes, the smaller model has a 13.8-inch display, while the larger model is 15 inches. The laptop boasts a haptic touchpad and a dedicated Copilot button.

Zacks Rank & A Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is CrowdStrike CRWD, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of CrowdStrike have gained 146.6% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for CRWD is 36.07%.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Apple Inc. (AAPL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CrowdStrike (CRWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.