Alphabet (GOOGL) to Aid Android Users With Location Sharing Hub

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google is leaving no stone unturned to expand its Android offerings on the back of new features.



In this regard, Google is working to launch a dedicated page for all its location-sharing services on Android.



This new “Google Location Sharing” hub will bring together Google Maps, Google Find My Device, and Personal Safety services, facilitating users with a one-stop service for all its location-sharing applications.



Alphabet is expected to gain solid traction across Android users on the back of its upcoming launch.



Moreover, the location-sharing feature will allow the company to capitalize on growth opportunities present in the location-based services market. Per a Mordor Intelligence report, the location-based services market is expected to hit $50.85 billion in 2024 and reach $149.7 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 24.1% between 2024 and 2029.

Expanding Android Offerings

Apart from the upcoming feature, Google recently unveiled a new “Automatically add linked passes” feature to Google Wallet on Android. This new feature is an addition to the "Passes" sub-section in Google Wallet settings on Android. It allows providers to automatically add event tickets, promotions and offers to existing passes.



Further, the company added a Sports widget to its Google app on Android, offering users a comprehensive view of teams’ upcoming, live, or past matches. The widget boasts features like a Knowledge Graph card, resizing for enhanced visibility, a “Last updated” notification feature, and separate sections for “Your games” and “Trending games.”



Alphabet also introduced a notification feature to its earlier added birthday reminder feature for Google Contacts, allowing users to receive notifications for any "Significant date" added to their contacts through the overflow menu or by scrolling down the bottom.



Additionally, the company added new features to its Google Messages app, including a "plus" shortcut, offering Android users a redesign, including a left-facing compose field and an emoji shortcut, along with Magic Compose, a new Gallery icon and a plus menu at the right.

Wrapping Up

Alphabet’s growing Android efforts will continue to aid its Google Services segment, which remains the key growth catalyst for the company. Its shares have rallied 12.9% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 11.1%.



The strengthening Google Services segment is expected to aid its overall financial performance in the near term.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues stands at $286.48 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 11.7%.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.78 per share, which has risen by a penny in the past 30 days.

