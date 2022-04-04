Alphabet (GOOGL) Google Docs Brings Purple Underline Feature

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google has been consistently bringing advanced features to its online word processor, Google Docs.

Reportedly, the company has added the ‘writing suggestions’ capability featuring purple underline to Google Docs.

The capability provides suggestions for alternate word choice, active voice use, concise sentences, inclusive language and potential inappropriate words.

Thus, the purple underline feature helps users with the tone, style and word choice.

With the latest feature, the company strives to provide an improved writing experience to Google Docs users. This is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Docs in the days ahead.

Strength in Google Workspace

The recent move has added strength to Google Workspace. This might drive the company’s momentum across organizations that are highly demanding productivity and collaboration software applications amid the pandemic.

Apart from the latest effort, the company recently updated Google Tasks and added new features by which Workspace users can quickly switch lists.

In addition, GOOGL introduced a new feature named Time Insights in Google Calendar in order to provide a customized experience and help paid Workspace users efficiently manage their time.

It also added new features to Google Meet, through which the software will notify users in case of echo on video calls.

Further, the company introduced advanced features in Google Contacts, by which the software will help Workspace users in knowing their colleagues.

We believe that the strengthening of Google Workspace offerings will continue to drive customer momentum in the days ahead, which in turn will benefit financial performance. This will aid the company in winning investors’ confidence.

GOOGL has gained 26.3%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 2.4% in the past year.

Competitive Scenario

The recent move has given Google a competitive edge against other major organizations, including Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL, which also offer workspace tools as well as productivity applications.

Microsoft — which has gained 24.3% in the past year — offers powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize as well as connect. Additionally, Microsoft Outlook — consisting of webmail, calendaring, contacts, and tasks services — helps users stay connected and productive anytime and anywhere.

Further, Apple has gained 38.5% in the past year. The company’s iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. Additionally, Apple recently updated iWork with new features, which help users seamlessly work with documents.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider Advanced Micro Devices AMD, which is carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 32.9% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 29.1%.

