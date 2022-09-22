Alphabet (GOOGL) Embeds Google Tasks With Assistant to Ease Job

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently enhancing its to-do lists and reminder-setting application Google Tasks with new features.

According to 9TO5Google, Google incorporated Google Tasks with Google Assistant to simplify task-management solutions.

With Google Assistant integration, Google Tasks can be operated by saying “Hey Google” on phones, smart displays and speakers. Users can also add reminders to Google Tasks.

Google also integrated the “Add to Tasks” button into Gmail and Google Chat. Users can view the Google Tasks list across the Android and iOS mobile apps, and the Workspace sidebar in Gmail, Drive, Docs, et al.

With this recent move, Google aims to provide an enhanced experience to Google Tasks users. This, in turn, is expected to boost the adoption rate of Google Tasks.

Alphabet Inc. Price and Consensus

Alphabet Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alphabet Inc. Quote

Efforts to Bolster Google Workspace

With this recent initiative, Alphabet added strength to the Google Workspace, consisting of Gmail, Meet, Drive, Calendar, Contacts, Tasks and more. Moreover, Google Workspace continues driving GOOGL’s momentum across organizations demanding productivity and collaboration tools.

Apart from this latest move, Google Meet was updated with picture-in-picture and multi-pinning features to help presenters and attendees stay glued to meetings.

Google updated Google Docs by adding emoji reactions to documents for expressing opinions informally. It also added ‘writing suggestions’ capability featuring a purple underline to help users with the tone, style and word choice.

Google rolled out a redesigned Gmail on the web to provide users with an enhanced email experience.

All these endeavors are expected to continuously bolster the adoption rate of Google Workspace, which will likely drive Alphabet’s top line in the days ahead.

This, in turn, will help GOOGL win investors’ confidence in the near and the long term.

Shares of Alphabet have lost 31.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 32%.

Competitive Scenario

Apart from Google, other companies like Microsoft MSFT and Apple AAPL, which also offer workspace tools and productivity applications, are heating up the competition.

Shares of Microsoft have lost 29% in the year-to-date period. MSFT offers Microsoft365, delivering powerful productivity and office tools to help users work, learn, organize and connect.

Microsoft’s cloud-based task management application Microsoft To Do allows users to manage their tasks from a smartphone, tablet and computer.

Apple has lost 13.4% in the year-to-date period. AAPL’s Apple iWork provides an office suite of applications for users to create word-processing documents, spreadsheets and presentations.

AAPL’s Task app helps users set reminders and let them organize their personal and work projects seamlessly.

Nevertheless, Google’s growing endeavors to strengthen Google Workspace offerings are likely to continue aiding its customer momentum, which in turn, will keep it ahead of the abovementioned peers.

Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider

Currently, Google’s parent Alphabet carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider Teradata TDC, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Teradata has lost 27.1% in the year-to-date period. The long-term earnings growth rate for TDC is currently projected at 27.4%.



Just Released: Free Report Reveals Little-Known Strategies to Help Profit from the $30 Trillion Metaverse Boom

It's undeniable. The metaverse is gaining steam every day. Just follow the money. Google. Microsoft. Adobe. Nike. Facebook even rebranded itself as Meta because Mark Zuckerberg believes the metaverse is the next iteration of the internet. The inevitable result? Many investors will get rich as the metaverse evolves. What do they know that you don't? They’re aware of the companies best poised to grow as the metaverse does. And in a new FREE report, Zacks is revealing those stocks to you. This week, you can download, The Metaverse - What is it? And How to Profit with These 5 Pioneering Stocks. It reveals specific stocks set to skyrocket as this emerging technology develops and expands. Don't miss your chance to access it for free with no obligation.>>Show me how I could profit from the metaverse!



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Teradata Corporation (TDC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.