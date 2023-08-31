Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Kubernetes Offerings With New GKE

Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud recently bolstered its Kubernetes offerings by launching a new enterprise version of its Google Kubernetes Engine (“GKE”) at a Google Cloud Next event.



GKE Enterprise aids enterprises in complex workload management while running multiple clusters by combining GKE with Anthos, Google’s container platform.



It allows enterprises to manage a fleet of clusters and create a hierarchy of clusters.



GKE Enterprise is designed to address complicated Kubernetes environments as it features security and governance tools and service mesh management.



It also offers a dashboard, which provides an overview of all the workloads running across an enterprise.



Google has infused generative AI technology into GKE through its generative AI-backed helper called Duet AI. This enables users to ask questions on documentation and get answers in simple language.



With the latest move, Google Cloud strives to deliver a highly scalable and managed Kubernetes service to enterprises.



Thus, the move is expected to drive Google’s momentum among various enterprises.



GKE Enterprise will be available in preview from September 2023.

Kubernetes Holds Promise

Kubernetes, which enables seamless deployment of multiple applications on a single OS and automates various processes such as monitoring, scaling and scheduling of those applications, holds promise with the emerging need for virtual infrastructure.



Rising demand for clustered environments for managing containerized applications remains a plus.



Per a report from SKYQUEST, the global Kubernetes market is expected to reach $9.7 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 23.4% between 2023 and 2030.



Per a report from Business Research Insights, the market is likely to hit $5.6 billion by 2028, seeing a CAGR of 18.4% between 2022 and 2028.



We believe Google’s growing prospects in this promising market are likely to aid it in winning investors’ confidence.



GOOGL has returned 54% on a year-to-date basis, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 41%.

Wrapping Up

The latest move has added strength to Google Cloud offerings.



Google Cloud, which has become an integral part of Alphabet, reported revenues of $8.03 billion in the second quarter of 2023. The figure accounted for 10.8% of the quarter’s total revenues and exhibited year-over-year growth of 28%.



Our model projects Google Cloud’s 2023 revenues to be $31.44 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 19.6%.



We believe that strengthening Google Cloud is likely to aid Alphabet’s overall financial performance. This, in turn, is expected to instill investor optimism in the stock.



Our model projects Alphabet’s total 2023 revenues at $300.45 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.2%.

