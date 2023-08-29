Alphabet (GOOGL) Boosts Home App With Automation Features

Alphabet’s GOOGL division Google is consistently introducing new capabilities to the Google Home application. The latest addition of new automation features testifies to this fact.



Reportedly, the new automation capabilities, which the company has rolled out, include 18 starters and actions.



Users will now be able to use various signals from their smart home devices, sensors and electric vehicles (EV) on the starter front.



With these starters, users will be able to experience automatic turning off of the thermostat when the window is open and music playing signal when EVs are on charge. They will also experience the opening of a window signal when the temperature inside rises above 80 degrees, speakers getting turned off automatically when music is on mute and humidifier getting turned off when humidity is below 40%.



Furthermore, users will also witness automatic turning on of lights when someone is detected in the room.



Coming to new actions, users will now be able to experience pulse in their bedroom lights when the doorbell is pressed and lights getting turned on slowly over a one-hour time frame from the time when the alarm is dismissed.



Further, users can pause or unpause and control devices, such as TVs, music players, video games, vacuums, sprinklers, dishwashers, washers and dryers.



Notably, all the abovementioned features are expected to boost the adoption of the Google Home application.

Strong Efforts to Boost Google Home

Apart from the recent initiative, the company has added camera starters and custom notifications to the Google Home script editor. Some of the new Routine starters include a package delivered starter, a familiar face detected starter and a dog detection starter.



Further, the introduction of a household routine feature in the Google Home app remains noteworthy. The household routine feature lets the user and other members of his household set certain actions in their devices, and view and edit those when required.



Additionally, the release of a new capability on the Google app for the desktop version that lets users view all the connected camera feeds at once or one at a time is a plus. Users can also turn cameras on/off and see whether they’re offline or inactive.

Wrapping Up

Strengthening the Google Home application is likely to contribute well to Google Services’ revenues in the upcoming period.



Revenues from the Google Services business increased 5.5% year over year to $66.3 billion, accounting for 88.8% of the total second-quarter revenues.



Our model projects Google Services revenues for 2023 at $267.05 billion, reflecting growth of 5.3% from 2022.



Google Services contributes the majority to the total revenues of Alphabet. Hence, improving the performance of this segment will likely drive its overall financial performance.



Consequently, this will help Alphabet win the confidence of the investors in the days ahead.



Shares of Alphabet have gained 48.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 35.8%.

